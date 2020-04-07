OPEC+ needs to agree output numbers before meeting

OPEC+ needs to agree output numbers before meetingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:45 IST
There needs to be an agreement on oil production numbers before any future meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh tweeted on Tuesday.
The United States and Canada should join in oil output cuts, Zanganeh tweeted, noting that he had spoken with oil ministers from Algeria, Russia, and Kuwait about stabilizing the market. "Before any meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC there needs to be an agreement on production numbers for any country that will reduce production," Zanganeh tweeted.
