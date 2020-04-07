Left Menu
COVID-19: 9 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 28

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:22 IST
Nine close contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members from Una, who attended a religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior health official said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 28.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said of the 79 samples collected in the state on Tuesday, 9 tested positive while the remaining were negative. The age of those who tested positive varies from 16 to 75 years, Dhiman said, adding that they were staying in a mosque in Kuthehra Khairla village in Una district.

"One of them hails from the same village, while five are from Sirmaur district, one is from Arki in Solan district and two are from Uttar Pradesh. They were all primary contacts of 3 Tablighi Jamaat members who had tested positive earlier," Dhiman said. A total of 20 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state and 11 of them attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation while nine are their close contacts, he said further.

Two COVID-19 patients have recovered while an equal number has died due to the virus. Four patients have voluntarily shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, a health department official said. Of the two deaths reported in the hill state, one was a 70-year-old woman, a Delhi resident, who was staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15.

She died in PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2. Her four relatives who were later tested COVID-19 positive were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh according to their wish..

