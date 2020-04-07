Left Menu
Coronavirus: 7 doctors, 3 nurses in MP booked for being absent

PTI | Narsinghpur | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:41 IST
Seven doctors and three nurses of the district hospital in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh were on Tuesday booked for remaining absent from duty without authorisation during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said. Narsinghpur Superintendent of Police Gurukran Singh identified the doctors as CS Shiva, VK Garg, PC Anand, Himanshu Pataria, RK Sagaria, Akhilesh Gupta and Pushpendra Singh, while the nurses were Morin Gustav, Archana Jayabant and Bindu Kabale.

"They have booked by Kotwali police station for criminal negligence following a complaint by the collector. Action has been taken under Maintenance of Essential Service Act," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

