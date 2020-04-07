Left Menu
Hyderabad man makes coronavirus shaped car to create awareness

A local car museum owner in the city of Hyderabad has made a car, which looks like coronavirus to spread awareness among the people about the fatal infection.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:47 IST
Hyderabad man makes coronavirus shaped car to create awareness
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A local car museum owner in the city of Hyderabad has made a car, which looks like coronavirus to spread awareness among the people about the fatal infection. This one-seater car has a 100CC engine with the capacity to run about 40-km.

Sudhakar, who owns Sudha Cars museum, said: "It has a 100CC engine. It's a four-wheeler single-seater car. It can comfortably travel up to 40-km. It took us ten days to prepare this model. I hope we can spread awareness and make people understand to stay indoors." "Tomorrow we are unveiling the coronavirus shaped car. It will go on the roads of Hyderabad to spread awareness and educate the people about the danger of the disease. Hopefully, people will understand," added Sudhakar.

"I am known for making wacky cars on various occasions. Earlier I made condom bike to spread awareness on AIDS, helmet car for head safety, cigarette bike to quit the habit. Now I have made corona shaped car," he added. (ANI)

