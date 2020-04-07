Left Menu
National Institute of Virology validates 7 antibody-based rapid tests for COVID-19

As the country battles the COVID-19 crisis, National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has validated seven antibody-based rapid tests for COVID-19 and has found them to be satisfactory.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the country battles the COVID-19 crisis, National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has validated seven antibody-based rapid tests for COVID-19 and has found them to be satisfactory. The country has witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks owing to Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in the month of March.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The toll due to the coronavirus has risen to 124 while 353 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra reported the highest number of 868 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu 621 and Delhi 576.

As many as 508 COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours from across the country. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 4,312 are active cases, 353 have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 124 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

