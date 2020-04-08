COVID-19: Kathua Police installs disinfectant tunnel

In an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, a disinfection tunnel has been set up at the entrance of the Kathua Police station, Jammu and Kashmir. Sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed for a few seconds every time a person enters the tunnel. Upon contact with the surface, ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is known to be enough to kill the coronavirus.

If the disinfection model is successful, it will be installed at various spots in the state to contain the spread of the virus, police sources said. Various states across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have installed disinfection tunnels as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4, 312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

