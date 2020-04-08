Left Menu
Development News Edition

One person tests positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 09:31 IST
One person tests positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu
Pema Khandu. File Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh. "As a precautionary measure, a total of 179 samples were collected for coronavirus testing from the state. Out of the 179 samples, one was confirmed positive for the virus, while 159 people tested negative. Results for 19 samples are awaited," said Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the latest update provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one person has tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far. According to the Health Ministry, there are 4,312 active coronavirus cases in the country so far. While 352 people have been either cured or discharged so far, 124 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Pandemic set to tip Japan into deep recession this year, BOJ seen easing again

Japan is expected to slip into a deep recession this year with the economy set to contract for a third straight quarter in April-June, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on businesses and daily life...

Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread: UN biodiversity chief

The wet markets, such as the Huanan Seafood Market in Chinas virus-hit Wuhan city, are an important risk factor for disease spread, the UN biodiversity chief has said as she called for scaling up stricter controls on the sale and consumptio...

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a second night in intensive care in hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and he is in stable condition, a 10 Downing Street spokesman on Tuesday night local time. The prime minis...

Cyclone Harold flattens homes, brings injuries in Fiji

A powerful tropical cyclone battered the South Pacific island nation of Fiji on Wednesday, witnesses said, destroying buildings and causing injuries in Suva, the capital, pressuring a population already bracing for the coronavirus outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020