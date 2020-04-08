8 foreign nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat booked for violating Foreigners Act, tourist visa norms in Nagpur

As many as eight foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for violating the Foreigners Act and tourist visa norms here. "They were staying at a mosque in the city and have been quarantined," said Jayesh Bhandarkar, Senior Police Inspector, Tehsil Police Station in Nagpur.

The foreigner nationals have been charged for undertaking religious preaching while being in India on a tourist visa. According to Maharashtra's Health Department, 150 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,018.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

