Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, state tally rises to 329

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 329.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:09 IST
Fifteen more COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, state tally rises to 329
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 329. According to a health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh nodal officer, 15 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the state from 6 PM yesterday to 10 AM today. With this total number of COVID positive cases in the state has increased to 329.

Till date, six persons have recovered and discharged while four persons have died in the state. The district-wise figures of coronavirus cases are as follows: Ananthapur 6, Chittor 20, East Godavari 11, Guntur 41, Kadapa 28, Krishna 35, Kurnool 74, Nellore 49, Prakasam 24, Srikakulam 0, Vishakapatnam 20, Vizianagaram 0, and West Godavari 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Pampered Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains -- some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints. Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens re...

Britain's Tesco says coronavirus costs could reach $1.1 bln

Britains biggest retailer Tesco expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds 1.1 billion from the costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year. However, the s...

Iran doesn't agree with OPEC+ meet without clear outcome - minister

Iran does not agree with holding any OPEC meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, its oil minister said in a letter to OPEC and seen by Reuters. The vague circumstances around whic...

FOREX-Dollar firms as virus worries return

The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, reversing some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.The greenback rose on most majors, a day after sufferin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020