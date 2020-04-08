Fifteen more COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, state tally rises to 329

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 329. According to a health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh nodal officer, 15 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the state from 6 PM yesterday to 10 AM today. With this total number of COVID positive cases in the state has increased to 329.

Till date, six persons have recovered and discharged while four persons have died in the state. The district-wise figures of coronavirus cases are as follows: Ananthapur 6, Chittor 20, East Godavari 11, Guntur 41, Kadapa 28, Krishna 35, Kurnool 74, Nellore 49, Prakasam 24, Srikakulam 0, Vishakapatnam 20, Vizianagaram 0, and West Godavari 21. (ANI)

