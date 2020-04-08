Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:13 IST
Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19

There will be no relaxation in the curfew in Una in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as more nine people have confirmed positive for the coronavirus in the district, an official said. Nine members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for the deadly virus Tuesday night, Deputy Commissioner, Una, Sandeep Kumar said.

They had come in contact with other three members of the organisation, who had tested positive, at a mosque in Nakroh village in Amb tehsil, he said. Later they were shifted to a nearby mosque in Kuthera Kherla village from where their samples were taken, he added.

Kumar said one among the new cases is a 75-year-old cleric of the mosque in Kuthera Kherla, while five are from Sirmaur district, one is from Solan's Arki area and two are from Uttar Pradesh. The curfew was imposed across Himachal Pradesh on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Authorities have been briefly relaxing the restrictions, including in Una, during the day for people to buy essential commodities.

The cleric is being shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra, whereas the rest eight will be sent to Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Hospital at Katha village in Solan's Baddi area for treatment, Kumar said. The three-km area around the mosque in Kuthera Kherla has been sealed and the five-km area has been declared a buffer zone as per protocol, he said.

Efforts are on to trace the contacts of the new positive cases, Kumar said. PTI DJI AQS AQS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Pampered Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains -- some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints. Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens re...

Britain's Tesco says coronavirus costs could reach $1.1 bln

Britains biggest retailer Tesco expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds 1.1 billion from the costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year. However, the s...

Iran doesn't agree with OPEC+ meet without clear outcome - minister

Iran does not agree with holding any OPEC meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, its oil minister said in a letter to OPEC and seen by Reuters. The vague circumstances around whic...

FOREX-Dollar firms as virus worries return

The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, reversing some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.The greenback rose on most majors, a day after sufferin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020