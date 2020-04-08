Delhi LG urges Muslim community not to step out on Shab-e-Barat, follow COVID-19 lockdown

Left Menu
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday appealed to the people from the Muslim community not to step out of their houses to pray on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and follow the safety guidelines issued in view of coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:41 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday appealed to the people from the Muslim community not to step out of their houses to pray on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and follow the safety guidelines issued in view of coronavirus lockdown. Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam. This year, it is scheduled to be held on April 9.

"People are requested not to step out of their houses and instead pray for their family's safety. Everyone should desist from any behaviour that compromises with the safety guidelines for battling COVID-19," Baijal said in a statement, The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to all religious leaders, residents' welfare associations and parents to advise the young to observe the occasion solemnly and not step out to gather together.

He said the Delhi Police will make elaborate arrangements in the public interest to ensure complete lockdown with zero tolerance for any violation. In Delhi, 576 coronavirus cases have been reported, which includes 21 cured and discharged and 9 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

