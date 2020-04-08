Taxi drivers in Bengaluru face tough times

Taxi drivers in Bengaluru say that they have not been able to earn anything since the last two weeks amid the national lockdown and are worried about the payment of EMIs in the coming months. Sunder Kumar, a taxi driver said that while loans have been relaxed for three months, the interests are piling on. "I don't have any work currently. How will I pay EMIs in the coming months? The banks also continue to add interest on EMIs and what's worse is that there is no support from the government as well."

Another driver echoed the same sentiments and added that there is very little money to buy essentials. "It is important that the state government thinks about us and the situation we are currently in right now. It would be difficult to arrange for school fees even though schools begin from the next month," he added. India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.