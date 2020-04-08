Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taxi drivers in Bengaluru face tough times

Taxi drivers in Bengaluru say that they have not been able to earn anything since the last two weeks amid the national lockdown and are worried about the payment of EMIs in the coming months.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:28 IST
Taxi drivers in Bengaluru face tough times
No business for taxi drivers in Bengaluru amid lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Taxi drivers in Bengaluru say that they have not been able to earn anything since the last two weeks amid the national lockdown and are worried about the payment of EMIs in the coming months. Sunder Kumar, a taxi driver said that while loans have been relaxed for three months, the interests are piling on. "I don't have any work currently. How will I pay EMIs in the coming months? The banks also continue to add interest on EMIs and what's worse is that there is no support from the government as well."

Another driver echoed the same sentiments and added that there is very little money to buy essentials. "It is important that the state government thinks about us and the situation we are currently in right now. It would be difficult to arrange for school fees even though schools begin from the next month," he added. India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India donates Rs 21 lakh Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Hockey India HI on Wednesday donated Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help the state fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of cases on the rise in Odisha, HI Executive Board took a unanimous decision to ...

IT Min looking for more efforts from social media to check misleading content amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Meityexpects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19, a seni...

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus. In case a person is quarantined, the pl...

FOREX-Dollar gains on rising coronavirus crisis concerns

The dollar firmed on Wednesday as optimism that the coronavirus crisis was slowing waned, increasing investor concerns over the economic impact of the pandemic.The euro and the Aussie dollar were among the main losers at the greenbacks expe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020