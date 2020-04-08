Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown:CM dials rail employee to laud him for helping people

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:25 IST
Lockdown:CM dials rail employee to laud him for helping people

Nagpur, Apr 8 (PTI)A railway officer in Nagpur was pleasantly surprised when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called him on phone and appreciated him for facilitating reach of essential items to people affected by the lockdown. Khushroo Poacha, the office superintendent in the Central Railway's commercial department here,despatched 540 'grocery kits' in a truck for farmers and their widows in Vidarbha region to help them for next 10 to 12 days.

Poacha has also been providing raw material to community kitchens involved in preparing food for people affected by the lockdown. "I work with the Indian Railways, but I started doing social work 20 years back by providing blood (through donors) to people in need across the country. Five years back, I started a 'Seva Kitchen' which feeds the needy in hospitals," Poacha said.

He has also helped in installing refrigerators in 21 hospitals and schools across the country. Taking note of Poacha's social work, Thackeray called him on phone on Tuesday to appreciate his work and assured him of all assistance from the government.

The activist said he explained to the chief minister how he is able to manage the social work without taking any money from people. "We have a list of donors who have pledged to provide these refrigerators and they transfer the money to the distributor who installs these machines wherever needed," he said.

Poacha said the chief minister asked him to work with the government and gave best wishes to him and his family. "Inever felt that I was talking to a politician. It felt like a senior giving a pat on your back for a good job done. What else does one want," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown -sources

Indias financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said.A 21-day nationwide lockdown that ...

Bollywood celebrities extend Hanuman Jayanti wishes

As many devotees on Wednesday observed Hanuman Jayanti, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to greet followers on the holy occasion. One of the first to extend wishes was legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.The 77-year-old actor took to...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX snap two-day rally, oil-sensitive currencies slip

A two-day rally in developing world markets ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak persisted, with anticipation ahead of a key OPEC meeting adding to uncertainty. Risk assets had rallied this week on hopes t...

PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties in Parliament, whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020