Lockdown: Kolkata Police forms teams to feed stray animals

The Kolkata Police has formed multiple teams of its officers and constables across the city to feed stray animals, mostly dogs and cats, as they are facing difficulties to get food with eateries and restaurants remaining closed in the wake of the lockdown, an official said on Wednesday. The city police is also getting assistance from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and a few other organisations to feed these animals, he said.

"The stray animals, mostly dogs and cats, survive on food provided by locals in the neighbourhood or depend on leftover food given by city restaurants and eateries. "During the lockdown, these animals are not getting food. Seeing this, we have decided to start an initiative to feed them," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The idea was mooted by city police commissioner Anuj Sharma after several animal rights organisation sought special passes to feed stray animals during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. "Initially, we had issued passes to a few but it was realised that feeding stray animals throughout the city is quite a difficult job and we have decided to engage policemen to feed them during the lockdown period," the IPS officer said.

Multiple teams have been formed with officers from the detective department, anti-rowdy squad and staff from each police station in the city, he said. The Kolkata Police has started preparing food mainly rice and meat within the premises of police stations and distribute it to stray animals regularly, he said, adding that breads and biscuits are also being served to them.

"Because of the lockdown, there has been a steep fall in the number of criminal activities in the city. So, we are able to deploy many officers for this initiative. They have been feeding stray dogs and cats in each police station area," he said. The police personnel have been taking measures to maintain hygiene while preparing food and have planned to include fish in the menu, the senior officer said.

Several officers from Maidan and Watgunge Police Station have been also feeding stray horses in and around the maidan area of the city, he said. The state forest department as well as the Bidhannagar city police have also taken up similar initiatives to feed the stray animals.

