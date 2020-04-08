Agriculture Minsiter reviews steps for facilitating farming activities during lockdown

Left Menu
Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday held a video conference with the officers to review the steps for facilitating farming activities during the lockdown, said Agriculture Ministry.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday held a video conference with the officers to review the steps for facilitating farming activities during the lockdown, said Agriculture Ministry. He called for strict compliance of exemptions given to agriculture and allied sectors and directed setting up of control rooms.

"The Minister said efforts should be made so that farmers can sell produce near their farmlands, besides ensuring that farm produce is transported without hindrance within state and inter-state," said Agriculture Ministry in a statement. Exemption had been granted to movement of trucks carrying farm produce.

Earlier on Saturday, Tomar had said that farmers will not face problems during the lockdown with relaxation given to them by the government. "Government has given relaxations, farmers will not have to face problems during lockdown. Shops of agriculture machinery and equipment and garage for trucks will remain open at highways," he said in a tweet on Saturday.

An official release said that the Union Government has granted a slew of exemptions and relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors with respect to the 21-day lockdown to ensure that the farmers do not suffer from any adverse fallout. (ANI)

