You've done enough damage already, be responsible members of society: Manish Tewari to Tablighi Jamaat members

Reacting on a report of Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined for COVID-19 infection allegedly defecating in hospitals and other public places in the national capital, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday hit out at them stating that these people have done "enough damage already" and should "learn to be responsible members of society".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:04 IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting on a report of Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined for COVID-19 infection allegedly defecating in hospitals and other public places in the national capital, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday hit out at them stating that these people have done "enough damage already" and should "learn to be responsible members of society". "Why cannot these Tablighi's just behave themselves? Do not these people realise that they have done enough damage already. If you preach the word of God you first must learn to be responsible members of society. For them enough does not seem to be enough," Tewari tweeted.

The Tablighi event at Nizammudin area in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after hundreds of positive cases across India were linked to the congregation. Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons in connection with the recovery of two bottles filled with urine in the premises of a quarantine facility under the Dwarka North Police Station area.The FIR was registered under sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dwarka North Police Station on Tuesday.The complaint by civil defence personnel of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on the basis of which the FIR has been registered, states that some people had thrown bottles filled with urine in the premises of the quarantine facility.On April 7, an FIR was lodged against two persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly defecating openly on the second floor at the Narela quarantine centre, where COVID-19 patients are being treated, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

