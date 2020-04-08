Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 2:53 p.m.

AIIMS issues guidelines on reuse of PPE, citing depletion of stocks. 2:51 p.m.

PM interacts with floor leaders of political parties on coronavirus. 2:41 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi calls for farmers to be allowed to harvest crops while maintaining safety. India will remove suspension of commercial passenger flights once the spread of coronavirus has come under control, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

2:09 p.m. Doctors and healthcare workers are warriors who have to be protected, SC tells Centre.

Scientists have developed a novel Bluetooth contact tracing app for COVID-19 which also protects privacy. 2:01 p.m.

Government helpline receives 92,000 calls on abuse and violence in 11 days. 1:45 p.m.

IT ministry is looking for more efforts from social media to check misleading content amid COVID-19. 1:44 p.m.

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover. 1:28 p.m.

With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 141. 1:06 p.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 4,072. 12:46 p.m.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is upgrading facilities in designated COVID-19 hospitals to provide level-3 treatment. 12:42 p.m.

One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the number of coronavirus patients in the state to 32. 12:21 p.m.

Wildlife trade and habitat degradation are driving viruses to spillover to humans, study says. 11:46 a.m.

Odisha Government seals the posh Satya Nagar area in the state capital and declared the locality as a "containment zone" after a person without any recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19. 11:27 a.m.

More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India, US President Donald Trump says. 11:23 a.m.

Rajasthan records five more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348. 11:21 a.m. Sixty new coronavirus cases are reported in Maharashtra, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,078.

11:10 a.m. Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19.

10:50 a.m. Four new coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 179.

10:46 a.m. Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, official says.

10:43 a.m. Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread, UN biodiversity chief says.

10:41 a.m. Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area in Mumbai, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area to nine.

10:39 a.m. About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty, UN report says.

10:36 a.m. Aligarh chief mufti asks Muslims not to visit graveyards and mosques on Shab-e Barat.

10:31 a.m. Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 149 in India as cases climb to 5,194.

10:22 a.m. Legendary singer John Prine dies from coronavirus at 73.

10:20 a.m. UN chief suspends rotation and deployment of peacekeepers till June 30 amid COVID19 crisis.

10:01 a.m. CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all Delhi MPs on the issue of coronavirus via video conference.

9:20 a.m. Two more people died of coronavirus infection in Pune, taking the toll in the Maharashtra district to 10.

8:57 a.m. China lifts 73-day lockdown of Wuhan as fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in infections 8:56 a.m.

PM Modi condoles death of veteran Indian-American journalist who died of coronavirus. 8:32 a.m.

The number of deaths in the US due to the coronavirus crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day, as President Donald Trump said new data projections reveal fewer deaths than originally thought. 8:01 a.m.

An Indian American's pharma firm donates 3.4 million Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate tablets to key COVID-19 battleground states in the US, including New York and Louisiana. 6:59 a.m.

The African American community is more susceptible to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 testing data from the ground, US President Donald Trump says. 5:44 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he would put a hold on America's funding to the WHO, accusing it of becoming China-centric during the coronavirus pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.