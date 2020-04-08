Left Menu
Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Top news stories from the western

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:30 IST
Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Top news stories from the western

Top news stories from the western region at 1720 hrs. . BOM2 GA-LOCKDOWN-MUSIC Singers, cops, mayor take musical route to enforce lockdown Panaji, Apr 8 (PTI) While the coronavirus is spreading its tentacles across the globe, music has come up as a powerful instrument for several Goans, including singers, policemen and even Panaji mayor, to create awareness about the disease and the necessity of lockdown. .

BOM5 MH-VIRUS-DHARAVI Two new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; slum area tally rises to 9 Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said. . BOM28 GJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Four new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally 179 Ahmedabad, Apr 8 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 179 on Wednesday with four more people contracting the disease, a health department official said. .

BOM8 MH-VIRUS-CASES Maha COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,078; 60 new cases Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said. . BOM15 MH-VIRUS-LD HOSPITAL Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest after COVID-19 death Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday demanding they be quarantined after the death of a COVID-19 patient at the facility. .

BOM29 MH-MUMBAI MASKS Wearing masks must in public places in Mumbai: BMC Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Amidst growing cases of COVID-19, the Mumbai civic body on Wednesday made wearing of masks at public places compulsory, an official release stated. . BOM33 MH-VIRUS-2ND LD THACKERAY People should wear masks while stepping out of homes: Maha CM Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to wear masks while going out of their homes and appealed to former defence health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join the "war" against coronavirus..

