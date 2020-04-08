Left Menu
Lifeline UDAN flights transport 39.3 tons of medical supplies

On the international route, on 7th April 2020, Air India brought 6.14 tons of medical equipment from Hong Kong and further, Air India lifted 8.85 tons of supplies to Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:48 IST
Air India and IAF collaborated primarily for J&K, Ladakh, North-East and other island regions. Image Credit: ANI

Lifeline UDAN flights transported 39.3 tons of medical supplies across the country on 7th April 2020. Total cargo transported by these flights is around 240 tons during the Covid-19 lockdown. 161 flights have been operated under Lifeline UDAN to date covering 1,41,080 Kms. Out of these, 99 flights were operated by Air India and Alliance Air while 54 were operated by IAF. On the international route, on 7th April 2020, Air India brought 6.14 tons of medical equipment from Hong Kong and further, Air India lifted 8.85 tons of supplies to Colombo.

Daily updates on Lifeline UDAN flights are available on the dedicated Medical Air Cargo related website LIFELINE UDAN along with the latest photographs. The link is available on the https://esahaj.gov.in/lifeline_udan. Details of fights and consignments are uploaded constantly by various agencies and Government entities which enables planning to be done effectively by coordinating and collating various details from the portal. Based on any challenges faced by the users, the portal is being updated and modified to suit the requirements and serve the purpose.

Air India and IAF collaborated primarily for J&K, Ladakh, North-East and other island regions.

Domestic Cargo Operators: Blue Dart, Spicejet, and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Spicejet operated 203 cargo flights from 24 March – 7 April 2020 covering 2,77, 080 Kms and carrying 1647.59Tons of cargo. Out of these 55 were international cargo flights. Blue Dart operated 64 domestic cargo flights covering 62,245 Kms and carrying 951.73 Tons of cargo from 25 March – 7 April 2020. Indigo has also operated 8 cargo flights on 3 – 4 April 2020 covering 6103 Kms and carrying 3.14 tons of cargo.

(With Inputs from PIB)

