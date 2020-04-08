COVID-19 pandemic successfully contained in Ladakh, says local MP

Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully contained in the Union territory of Ladakh and appreciated the efforts of doctors and police personnel among others to control the spread of the pandemic. "Thank you all… The corona warriors of Ladakh. It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction that the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully contained in the Union Territory of Ladakh," he said.

Namgyal told PTI that earlier there were 14 coronavirus positive cases in Ladakh and now there are three. "Eleven of them have tested negative after good medical care," he said.

The BJP MP said coronavirus outbreak was the first major challenge faced by Ladakh after it became a Union territory. "I, on behalf of my people, bow my head in gratitude to hundreds of corona warriors including doctors, paramedical staff, police and other employees of the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh who have displayed unflinching dedication," he said.

"The manner in which all of us have dealt with the signs of COVID-19 in the containment areas of Chushot Gongma, Sankoo and Sanjak in particular is reassuring and worth emulating elsewhere. It successfully halted a least expected sharp rise in cases which was noticed for a brief period," Namgyal said. The legislator said credit also goes in equal measure to the leadership provided by Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur, both the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, senior officers, district magistrates and superintendents of police all the officials and the public representatives of grassroots level of our two districts --- Leh and Kargil.

He further said all religious, social, political and non-governmental organisations have pursued the goal of ensuring the health and safety of the people at large with exemplary unity and cooperation..

