Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic successfully contained in Ladakh, says local MP

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:06 IST
COVID-19 pandemic successfully contained in Ladakh, says local MP

Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully contained in the Union territory of Ladakh and appreciated the efforts of doctors and police personnel among others to control the spread of the pandemic. "Thank you all… The corona warriors of Ladakh. It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction that the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully contained in the Union Territory of Ladakh," he said.

Namgyal told PTI that earlier there were 14 coronavirus positive cases in Ladakh and now there are three. "Eleven of them have tested negative after good medical care," he said.

The BJP MP said coronavirus outbreak was the first major challenge faced by Ladakh after it became a Union territory. "I, on behalf of my people, bow my head in gratitude to hundreds of corona warriors including doctors, paramedical staff, police and other employees of the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh who have displayed unflinching dedication," he said.

"The manner in which all of us have dealt with the signs of COVID-19 in the containment areas of Chushot Gongma, Sankoo and Sanjak in particular is reassuring and worth emulating elsewhere. It successfully halted a least expected sharp rise in cases which was noticed for a brief period," Namgyal said. The legislator said credit also goes in equal measure to the leadership provided by Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur, both the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, senior officers, district magistrates and superintendents of police all the officials and the public representatives of grassroots level of our two districts --- Leh and Kargil.

He further said all religious, social, political and non-governmental organisations have pursued the goal of ensuring the health and safety of the people at large with exemplary unity and cooperation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition after ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bosnian band cheers up fans with weekly online Quarantine ShowBosnias most popular band, Dubioza Kolektiv, invites its audience to stay connected and disinfected during a weekly Q...

3 members of a family in Delhi found positive for COVID-19: Police

Three members of a family in Delhi have been admitted to hospital after they were found positive for COVID-19. The other members of the family have been quarantined at their house in Defence Colony, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday. Durin...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 communityResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020