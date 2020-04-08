Left Menu
Lockdown: Arunachal people now can ring up doctors for consultation

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:08 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu on Wednesday said the state unit of Indian Medical Association in collaboration with the government has started offering a service to people who can consult doctors through telephones during the ongoing lockdown period. The service is being offered from 9 am to 5 pm every day and people can get access to doctors without visiting hospitals or clinics, the chief minister said in a social media post.

The "tele-consultation" system will connect callers to doctors who have agreed to provide their services free of cost during the lockdown period. People need to dial either of the two phone numbers- 0360-2292774 or 8010340000, and their calls will be diverted to the specialists concerned through interactive voice response system, the chief minister added.

The facility has been introduced in the state from April 1. The service covers general medicine, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics, Khandu said, adding that the state government has provided all the required logistics and support for the endeavour.

