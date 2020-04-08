Left Menu
26 out of 27 samples tested negative for COVID-19 in Himachal

Twenty-six out of 27 samples from Saho area in Himachal Pradesh have tested negative while one requires retesting, said the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-six out of 27 samples from Saho area in Himachal Pradesh have tested negative while one requires retesting, said the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. According to Himachal Pradesh CMO, 35 samples of close family contacts of four positive cases of Tissa will be sent to Tanda for testing today.

Meanwhile, the four asymptomatic positive cases kept at Ner Chowk are healthy, officials said. This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed the lives of 149 people and infected more than 5,000 as on Saturday morning. (ANI)

