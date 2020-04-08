Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:49 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 6:07 p.m.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro mentions the story of how Lord Hanuman brought a holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lakshmana. 6:05 p.m.

Fourteen fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of COVID-91 cases in the Union Territory to 139. IITs to hold special placement drives for students affected by cancelled job offers amid COVID-19 pandemic.

6:01 p.m. Amid the nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India, budget carrier IndiGo says it is suspending its international flights till April 30.

5:55 p.m. Centre should provide financial packages to states based on number of COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot says.

4:46 p.m. Rajasthan government decides to open mandis in phased manner from April 15.

4:38 p.m. The Union health ministry says 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India.

4:25 p.m. Scientists have discovered which cells of the lungs and bronchi are targets for coronavirus infection.

4:15 p.m. Uttarakhand favours lockdown extension and announces salary cuts for MLAs.

4:01 p.m. All COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts will be sealed till Apr 15, UP government says.

3:42 p.m. NGOs ensure children in Kolkata’s slums and orphanages get vitamin-fortified milk during lockdown.

3:32 p.m. British PM Boris Johnson is "stable" and "in good spirits" after spending second night in intensive care at London hospital where he is receiving treatment for coronavirus.

3:18 p.m. Centre to release another Rs 34,000 cr compensation to states soon.

2:53 p.m. AIIMS issues guidelines on reuse of PPE, citing depletion of stocks.

2:51 p.m. PM interacts with floor leaders of political parties on coronavirus.

2:01 p.m. Government helpline receives 92,000 calls on abuse and violence in 11 days.

1:44 p.m. Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover.

1:28 p.m. With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 141.

12:46 p.m. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is upgrading facilities in designated COVID-19 hospitals to provide level-3 treatment.

12:42 p.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the number of coronavirus patients in the state to 32.

11:46 a.m. Odisha Government seals the posh Satya Nagar area in the state capital and declared the locality as a "containment zone" after a person without any recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19.

11:27 a.m. More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India, US President Donald Trump says.

11:23 a.m. Rajasthan records five more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348. 11:21 a.m.

Sixty new coronavirus cases are reported in Maharashtra, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,078. 11:10 a.m.

Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19. 10:50 a.m.

Four new coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 179. 10:46 a.m.

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, official says. 10:43 a.m.

Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread, UN biodiversity chief says. 10:41 a.m.

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area in Mumbai, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area to nine. 10:39 a.m.

About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty, UN report says. 10:31 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 149 in India as cases climb to 5,194. 10:01 a.m.

CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all Delhi MPs on the issue of coronavirus via video conference. 9:20 a.m.

Two more people died of coronavirus infection in Pune, taking the toll in the Maharashtra district to 10. 8:57 a.m.

China lifts 73-day lockdown of Wuhan as fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in infections 8:32 a.m. The number of deaths in the US due to the coronavirus crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day.

6:59 a.m. The African American community is more susceptible to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 testing data from the ground, US President Donald Trump says.

5:44 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he would put a hold on America’s funding to the WHO, accusing it of becoming China-centric during the coronavirus pandemic.

