Volunteers to help city police fight COVID-19 in central Delhi

The city police launched a COVID-19 volunteers scheme in central Delhi on Wednesday as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus by ensuring that people follow the ongoing 21-day lockdown and practise social distancing, officials said. Ten healthy volunteers, including women, have been selected from 15 Central district police stations, who will be engaged in community policing, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the volunteers have been entrusted with various responsibilities. "At food distribution centres, chemist shops, general stores and schools, where ration is being distributed, they will spread awareness about the importance of social distancing and also ensure that it is followed when people stand in queues," he said.

Besides, the volunteers will also act as informers, the officer added. They will keep a tab on any kind of violation, including flouting of lockdown rules, hoarding or overcharging of essential items, he said.

If such violations come to the notice of the police, action will be taken, the DCP added. The volunteers have also been tasked with spreading awareness among people about the health ministry's coronavirus-tracking app, Arogya Setu. They will request people to download the mobile application in order to stay updated about the health risks posed by the deadly virus.

The app, launched by the Union health ministry on April 2, helps users ascertain whether they are at a risk of being infected with coronavirus. It has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The volunteers will serve as the "eyes and ears" of the Delhi Police in its fight against COVID-19, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

