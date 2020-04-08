Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven more COVID-19 cases surface in Punjab; total count 106

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:27 IST
Seven more COVID-19 cases surface in Punjab; total count 106

The number of coronavirus cases breached the 100-mark in Punjab on Wednesday with seven more people testing positive for the infection, pushing the count to 106 in the state. The state has so far recorded eight deaths due the infection. According to a medical bulletin, among the fresh cases, four were reported from Mohali, the worst-hit district in the state. Two cases were reported from Jalandhar and one from Faridkot, the bulletin said. Officials said all four fresh cases in Mohali were reported from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. So far, the coronavirus cases have been reported from 15 districts of the state. The maximum 30 cases have been detected in Mohali, followed by 19 in Nawanshahr, 10 in Amritsar, eight in Jalandhar, seven each in Hoshiarpur and Pathankot, six in Ludhiana, five in Mansa, four in Moga, three in Rupnagar, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot, and one each in Patiala, Barnala and Kapurthala. The condition of three patients is serious and one of them is on ventilator support, the medical bulletin said. Fourteen patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. A total of 2,937 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 2,614 were declared negative even as reports of 217 are still awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

India should not be bogged down by threats, Congress tells PM after India lifts ban on drug exports amid COVID-19 crisis

Asserting that India should not be bogged down by threats, the Congress on Wednesday said that the governments first responsibility was towards the citizens and there should be adequate availability of personal protective equipment and medi...

ANALYSIS-U.S. companies criticized for cutting jobs rather than investor payouts

U.S. companies laying off workers in response to the coronavirus pandemic but still paying dividends and buying back shares are drawing criticism from labor unions, pension fund advisers, lawmakers and corporate governance experts.While mos...

FACTBOX-Short-time work schemes gain traction in crisis-hit Europe

European policymakers are pushing short-time work schemes as a way to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus, emulating a policy tool which helped Germany, Europes largest economy, recover from the 2009 economic crisis. GERMANYGermanys s...

Piyush Goyal urges exporters to use opportunity in post-Covid era

Ministry of Commerce and Industry today held interaction, through Video conferencing, with various Export Promotion Councils of the country to assess the ground situation and problems being faced by them in the wake of Covid-19 and subseque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020