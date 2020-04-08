Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases rise to 158 in JK after 33 test positive

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:34 IST
COVID-19 cases rise to 158 in JK after 33 test positive

Thirty-three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the largest single day rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, officials said. The total number of coronavirus cases is now 158 in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 149 are active, they said. "Thirty-three new cases were detected today. Out of this, 30 were in the Kashmir division and three in the Jammu division," Principal Secretary Information Rohit Kansal said. Two patients were discharged from a hospital after recovering from the disease, the officials said While three patients have died, six have recovered till now, they said. The officials said aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started and some new areas have been declared as red zones in Srinagar following detection of the fresh cases. More than 40,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 9,200 who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss economy could shrink by 10.4% due to coronavirus - govt

The Swiss economy could contract by as much 10.4 this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, the Swiss government said on Wednesday. The downgrade, from the governments previous forecast of a 1.5 contraction, would occur if there wa...

Syria responsible for 2017 chemical warfare attacks: OPCW

The worlds chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks in the country, saying President Bashar al-Assads regime used sarin and chlorine three times in 2017The Organisation for the Proh...

Refugees in eastern Germany sew coronavirus face masks for pensioners

Refugees in the eastern German town of Jueterbog are sewing face masks for pensioners in a retirement home that has a shortage of facial coverings for elderly residents at heightened risk of coronavirus infection. Iranian refugee Babak Barz...

SC directs Centre to ensure doctors, medical staff attending to Coronavirus patients get appropriate PPE, security

Observing that doctors and medical staff are the first line of defence of the country in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment PPE a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020