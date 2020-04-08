Immediately quarantined IAF Sergeant who visited Nizamuddin area: AVM Surat Singh

Left Menu
Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space) Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh on Wednesday said that the Indian Air Force Sergeant who visited Nizamuddin area was immediately quarantined after information about his visit was received.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:39 IST
Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space) Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space) Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh on Wednesday said that the Indian Air Force Sergeant who visited Nizamuddin area was immediately quarantined after information about his visit was received. A massive congregation was held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area last month, which has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread with several attendees having tested positive for COVID-19 across the country.

An IAF Sergeant had also visited the Nizamuddin area during the congregation. "When we came to know that one Air Force personnel visited the Nizamuddin area (in Delhi), we took immediate measures and ensured that he was quarantined. A test was conducted on this sergeant and the preliminary reports are negative," Singh told ANI here.

Singh also said that the Air Force is also extending support to various civilian authorities in tackling the menace of coronavirus in the country. "We are in constant liaison with the Department of Defence and Department of Military Affairs at the Ministry of Defence. A critical management cell has been created, both at Air HQ and Command HQ, and there is a constant liaison with the Air Force and outside agencies," Singh said.

"We have also pre-positioned a large number of white-bodied aircraft and helicopters at various places across the country in order to ensure that we react very promptly to any situation that may arise, primarily at supporting govt efforts towards fighting coronavirus," he added. This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed the lives of 149 people and infected another 5,194 persons as on Wednesday. (ANI)

