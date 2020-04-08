Left Menu
Face masks compulsory for people stepping outdoors in Delhi: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:48 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread. Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially." "Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," he tweeted.

The chief minister said that all government departments have been directed to stop all expenditures except salary, adding that they will have to cut expenses drastically considering the current revenue status. The meeting to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread was attended by ministers and top officials of Delhi. As on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

