Kali Bari temple management contributes 25 lakh towards HP COVID-19 solidarity fund

The Kali Bari Mandir management here contributed Rs 25 lakh to “HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund” on Wednesday, a spokesperson said. The Mandir trust paid the cheque of Rs 25 lakh to chief minister Jairam Thakur, he said.

Besides, the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, Ram Subhag Singh, gave cheques of Rs 11 lakh on behalf of HP Power Corporation staff and Rs 3,78,700 on behalf of employees of HP Power Transmission Corporation to the chief minister. Another cheque of Rs 1 lakh was also presented to the CM by Ran Singh, Managing Director, Laureate Group of Institutes to strengthen the efforts of government in checking the spread of coronavirus.

