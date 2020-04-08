Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCI to provide foodgrain to NGOS and Charitable Organizations at OMSS rates

Maintaining the quick pace of transportation of foodgrain stocks across the country, FCI has moved 2.2 Million tonnes from the surplus states since the beginning  of lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:09 IST
FCI to provide foodgrain to NGOS and Charitable Organizations at OMSS rates
FCI has also delivered about 3.2 Million Tonnes of Foodgrains to state governments to meet the requirements under regular NFSA allocation since 24.03.2020. Image Credit: Wikipedia

NGOs and Charitable Organizations are playing an important role in providing cooked food to thousands of poor and needy people during this time of nationwide lockdown. To ensure an uninterrupted supply of foodgrain to these organizations Government has directed FCI to provide Wheat and Rice to such organizations at the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) rates without going through the e-auction process. Hitherto only state governments and registered bulk users like Roller Flour Mills were allowed to buy stock from FCI under OMSS rates. These organizations can purchase 1 to 10 MT at a time from FCI at the predetermined reserve prices. FCI has a network of more than 2000 godowns in the country and such a large network of godowns will ensure a smooth supply of food grains to these organisations in this hour of crisis. It will help relief camps in their philanthropic work of feeding poor and migrant workers in the country. The details of the lifting of foodgrain by such institutions would be intimated to the concerned DMs to ensure that the foodgrain is utilized for the intended purpose. Maintaining the quick pace of transportation of foodgrain stocks across the country, FCI has moved 2.2 Million tonnes from the surplus states since the beginning of lockdown. It has already handed over about 1 Million Tonnes of foodgrain to the state governments for free distribution under the PMGKAY scheme.

FCI has also delivered about 3.2 Million Tonnes of Foodgrains to state governments to meet the requirements under regular NFSA allocation since 24.03.2020. The stock position of foodgrains in every state/UT in the country is being closely monitored and ensured that sufficient stocks are made available at all places. As on 07.04.2020, FCI is having 54.42 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) foodgrains (30.62 MMT Rice and 23.80 MMT Wheat). While ensuring the supply of adequate foodgrains for PDS and other government schemes, FCI is ensuring that supplies in open markets are also maintained at a healthy level to avoid any price shocks. It is regularly providing rice under OMSS directly to state governments and wheat to flour Mills based on the recommendations of respective DM/DC to stabilize supply and prices. So far 1.45 LMT Wheat and 1.33 LMT rice have been allotted. Every possible effort is being made to maintain a stable and regular supply of foodgrains in the country during the lockdown period.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Two siblings arrested for 5-yr-old girl's murder in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Two siblings were arrested and their minor brother was detained on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl, said police. According to police, Ekta 20 allegedly had an illicit relationship with her neighbour Sanjay...

Mother Diary continues to ensure uninterrupted supply amid lockdown

Mother Dairy, one of the leading dairy company in Delhi-NCR and its fruits and vegetable brand Safal continue to ensure uninterrupted supply to people even as the country continues to reel under nationwide lockdown. Sangram Choudhary, Manag...

Expert committee in Karnataka for continuation of lockdown in hotspots with some relaxations

A committee of health experts tasked with devising an exit strategy for coronavirus lockdown in Karnataka has recommendedfor its continuation in hotspots along with some relaxations. In its recommendations submittedto Chief Minister B S Yed...

HC asks BMC to restore power & water supply to building

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to restore the electricity and water supply to a building in central Mumbai that was declared dilapidated and its residents were ordered to vacate the sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020