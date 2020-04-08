Four new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state tally now 35

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 35, a health official said. Two cases each were reported from Haridwar and Nainital districts, the official said here.

The total count of COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 35, he said. Five people infected with the new coronavirus have been cured and discharged in the state so far, he said.

