Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't hold Shab-e-Barat gatherings, stay indoors: Kargil admn to people, religious leaders

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:18 IST
Don't hold Shab-e-Barat gatherings, stay indoors: Kargil admn to people, religious leaders

Authorities in Kargil district of Ladakh on Wednesday appealed to religious heads and people not to hold any gatherings on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and remain indoors in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8-9. Members of the Muslim community usually hold night-long prayers at places of worship and also visit graveyards to seek forgiveness for their departed loved ones.

District Magistrate, Kargil, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary urged people "to commemorate Shab-e-Barat at their homes and avoid social gatherings for their own safety and the safety of others". He appealed to religious heads and people to follow the directions and guidelines issued by the health department, adding that social distancing should be followed.

Choudhary also asked people to pray for the safety and well-being of the humankind. Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said 91,906 people are being given 15 kgs free rice for the months of April, May and June at the scale of five kgs per person per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in Kargil district.

The process of distribution started on Wednesday with the distribution of 124 quintals of rice to 557 priority households (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households in four villages in the district spread over Drass, Bhimbhat and Padum Zanskar blocks, he said. In a related development, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan convened a meeting to review the supply and distribution of ration and other essential commodities in all parts of the district amid the lockdown.

Door-to-door delivery of ration, LPG cylinders and kerosene oil distributed among consumers till date and distribution of ration among beneficiaries under the PMGKY were discussed during the meeting, the spokesperson said. The distribution of vegetables and other essential commodities among people in different zones as well as the transportation of essential commodities to the district from Jammu through the Zojila Pass were also discussed, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the administration has delivered 5,620 quintals rice, 4,862 quintals wheat flour, 2,788 LPG cylinders and 33,460 litres kerosene oil to 20,300 households in 180 villages in 12 blocks of the district. India has been under a lockdown since March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad to be sealed

Thiteen coronavirus hotspots have been identified to be sealed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The following areas, including two houses, have been identified as the hostspots.1. Nandgram near ...

HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 0.20 pc

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has cut its lending rate by 0.20 per cent, amidst a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate MCLR has been reviewed across tenors since Tue...

6 coaches tranformed into isolation wards at Jammu Railway station to treat COVID-19 patients

Six coaches have been tranformed into isolation wards by Railways authorities at Jammu Railway station to treat the COVID-19 patients as the total number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has climbed to 135. There are 9 cab...

Sanders drops out of White House race, Biden becomes presumptive Democratic prez nominee

Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday dropped out of the White House race, paving the way for former vice president Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party and take on President Donald Trump in November presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020