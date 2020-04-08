Congress welcomes SC order on free COVID-19 testing

The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court direction that COVID-19 tests in approved government or private laboratories should be conducted free of cost. The apex court has also directed the Centre to issue directions in this regard.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said his party has been demanding free testing for all. "Indian National Congress has been demanding from day one for 'Free Testing' for Covid19 but Modi Govt. was insistent on a high fee of Rs 4,500,” he said on Twitter.

"Thank you Supreme Court!People's will against the fight of Covid19 has finally prevailed," Surjewala tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.