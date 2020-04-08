Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress welcomes SC order on free COVID-19 testing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:18 IST
Congress welcomes SC order on free COVID-19 testing

The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court direction that COVID-19 tests in approved government or private laboratories should be conducted free of cost. The apex court has also directed the Centre to issue directions in this regard.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said his party has been demanding free testing for all. "Indian National Congress has been demanding from day one for 'Free Testing' for Covid19 but Modi Govt. was insistent on a high fee of Rs 4,500,” he said on Twitter.

"Thank you Supreme Court!People's will against the fight of Covid19 has finally prevailed," Surjewala tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad to be sealed

Thiteen coronavirus hotspots have been identified to be sealed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The following areas, including two houses, have been identified as the hostspots.1. Nandgram near ...

HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 0.20 pc

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has cut its lending rate by 0.20 per cent, amidst a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate MCLR has been reviewed across tenors since Tue...

6 coaches tranformed into isolation wards at Jammu Railway station to treat COVID-19 patients

Six coaches have been tranformed into isolation wards by Railways authorities at Jammu Railway station to treat the COVID-19 patients as the total number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has climbed to 135. There are 9 cab...

Sanders drops out of White House race, Biden becomes presumptive Democratic prez nominee

Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday dropped out of the White House race, paving the way for former vice president Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party and take on President Donald Trump in November presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020