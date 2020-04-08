Left Menu
Officials warn against discrimination of doctors, nurses treating COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:32 IST
In a case of discrimination against personnel involved in treating COVID-19 patients, a government doctor was asked to vacate his premises by a resident association in Ernakulam district, prompting authorities to warn of strict action against those indulging in such acts. Referring to the incident, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said strong action under Indian Epidemic Disease Act 1897 would be initiated against those who discriminate against the healthcare personnel, including doctors and nurses.

Noting that the World Health Organiation (WHO) has characterised COVID-19 as a pandemic, the district collector, in a circular, said the administration has taken steps to ensure the service of health professionals including doctors and nurses to prevent its spread in the district. It would ensure the security of the doctors, nurses and other health professionals serving the nation by saving the people from the deadly virus, he said.

The district collector termed as "uncivilised" the incident in which the resident association asked the doctor to leave the place. Condemning the incident, the administration said the doctor was working in the field taking all necessary precautions.

