Algeria energy minister says Thursday OPEC+ meeting will be 'fruitful' -state news agency

A meeting on Thursday of OPEC and its allies to discuss a sharp fall in global crude oil prices will be "fruitful," Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday.

"The meeting will undoubtedly be fruitful in order to rebalance the market through measures we will take tomorrow," Arkab, also OPEC president, told Algerian state news agency APS.

