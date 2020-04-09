Left Menu
Mumbai: NSCI stadium to be used as observation facility

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:04 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be using the NSCI stadium in Worli as an observation facility for people who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients, officials said on Wednesday. The Sardar Vallabhai Patel stadium at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) complex is close to Worli Koliwada, one of the coronavirus hotspots in the city.

The stadium usually holds badminton league matches, kabaddi matches, comedy gigs and also weddings. "We have converted the venue into a special observation zone for individuals who are believed to have come in contact with COVID-19 patients," said Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Dome Entertainment which runs the stadium.

The company has set up 300 beds with standardised facilities in line with BMC guidelines and also offered adjacent rooms to the civic body, he said. Last week, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had given powers to ward officers to acquire unused properties including stadia, gyms, unsold inventory of realty players and also vacant flats for quarantine or treatment facilities.

