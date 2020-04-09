Left Menu
Two women resident doctors assaulted by man for 'spreading' COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 01:06 IST
Two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by a 42-year-old man who accused them of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area, Safdarjung RDA president said. The doctors approached the Hauz Khas police, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested.

"We have registered a case and arrested an accused in connection with the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. According to Manish, Safdarjung resident doctors' association (RDA) president, the incident happened around 9.30 pm when the two doctors had stepped out of their houses to buy fruits in the area.

The two doctors of the central government hospital are not on COVID-19 duty, he said. "A local resident, who was in the vicinity, asked them to stay away from the fruit stall, saying you doctors bring the infection from the hospital and are spreading it here," Manish told PTI.

When the doctors sought to reason with him, the man allegedly twisted their hands and pushed them back and fled, he said, adding that they "have approached police in this regard". PTI PLB NIT AMP KJ KJ.

