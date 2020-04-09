Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two women resident doctors assaulted by man for 'spreading' COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:06 IST
Two women resident doctors assaulted by man for 'spreading' COVID-19

A 42-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area, said police. The police swung into action and managed to arrest the accused on the complaint of 29-year-old resident doctor, a Gautam Nagar area resident, who had stepped out with her sister to buy fruits and vegetables in her neighbourhood market, said an official of the Hauz Khas police station, where the case was registered.

"We have registered a case and arrested the accused in connection with the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Earlier Safdarjung Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) president Manish said the incident happened around 9.30 pm when the two had stepped out of their house to buy fruits in the area.

The two doctors of the central government hospital are not on COVID-19 duty, he said. "A local resident, who was in the vicinity, asked them to stay away from the fruit stall, saying you doctors bring infection from the hospital and spread it here," Manish told PTI.

When the doctors sought to reason with him, the man allegedly twisted their hands and pushed them back and fled, he said, adding they "approached police in this regard" Corroborating RDA president's version, police said, the incident occurred in Gulmohar Enclave area, where the two women had gone to buy fruits. On seeing them, the man began making remarks on the need of social distancing, accusing doctors like them of are spreading infection in residential areas.

As the two women retorted that they knew well the importance of social distancing and sought to reason with them, the man got aggressive and abusive, saying he would get a case registered against them. When the two women were about to leave following the spat, the man assaulted them and even touched the 29-year-old woman her inappropriately, said police, adding the man left the place after that. Both the victims were medically examined, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Kazakh president's grandson wins UK case over purchase of London mansion

Londons High Court removed anti-graft orders against the grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, dealing a blow to powers that British crime fighters use to target dirty money.The National Crime Agency NCA had sought Un...

Africa Development Bank creates $10 bn fund for virus aid

The African Development Bank on Wednesday said it had created a 10 billion emergency fund to help the continents countries fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Africa, the worlds poorest continent, may be badly exposed to the pandemic bo...

Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers mark globally

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday Disney has garnered over 50 million paid users globally, with 8 million of them coming from India where the streaming service was launched last week.The service was rolled out in eight European countries, in...

Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

The global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks, saying President Bashar al-Assads air force used the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017. The findings came in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020