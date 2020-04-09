Left Menu
Deeply concerned about safety of Sikh community in Afghanistan: Alice Wells

The United States on Wednesday expressed concern about the safety of the Sikh community in Afghanistan and said that Afghans must come together now to ensure the security of religious minorities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 07:32 IST
US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Wednesday expressed concern about the safety of the Sikh community in Afghanistan and said that Afghans must come together now to ensure the security of religious minorities. "I remain deeply concerned about the safety of the Sikh community in Afghanistan. Afghan Sikhs have long been an integral part of the multicultural tapestry of Afghanistan, and Afghans must come together now to ensure the security of religious minorities," senior US diplomat Alice Wells said.

The remarks by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary comes in the wake of the terror attack on a 400-year-old Gurdwara in Shor Bazar in Kabul on March 25, in which at least 25 people were killed. The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

