Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Thailand reported 54 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths on Thursday, including a 74-year-old French national. An 82-year-old Thai man also died, said a spokesman for the government's Center for CoVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new cases include five Thais repatriated from Indonesia who had traveled to South Sulawesi province for a religious gathering last month before the event was postponed. Thailand has reported a total of 2,423 cases and 32 fatalities, while 940 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak started in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.