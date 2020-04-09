Ventilator maker Getinge order intake and profit surges in Q1

Medical equipment maker Getinge said on Thursday first-quarter order intake growth and core profit was higher than the market was expecting and withdrew its sales guidance for the full year due to market uncertainty.

The Swedish maker of ventilators said order intake shot up 47% organically in the quarter from a year earlier to about 9.45 billion crowns ($939.7 million). Adjusted operating profit before amortisation grew to around 660 million crowns from 369 million. ($1 = 10.0569 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.