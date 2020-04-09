British PM is 'stable, improving and sat up' in intensive care, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a stable and improving condition in intensive care, his culture minister said on Thursday.

"In terms of the prime minister's condition, it remains as we said yesterday: he's stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff," Oliver Dowden told BBC TV.

"I think things are getting better for him."

