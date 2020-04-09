Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diageo withdraws forecast, halts shareholder returns program

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:26 IST
Diageo withdraws forecast, halts shareholder returns program
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Diageo_News)

Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits maker, abandoned its annual forecast for sales and profit growth and suspended its shareholder returns program for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Johnnie Walker whiskey maker said lockdowns imposed by governments across the world, including the closure of bars and restaurants, had significantly impacted its business. Production facilities in many countries including India and in its key markets of Africa are closed, even though business in mainland China is slowly recovering with the gradual opening of bars and restaurants, Diageo said in a statement.

The company in February had estimated that the spread of coronavirus in greater China and the Asia Pacific region could knock up to $260 million off its profit in 2020. "Given the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty around the severity and duration of the impact across multiple markets, we are not in a position to accurately assess the impact of this on our future financial performance," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company pulled its guidance for the year, which called for annual underlying net sales growth to come in towards the lower end of a 4% to 6% mid-term guidance range and operating profit growth to be roughly one percentage point ahead of net sales. Diageo also said it was suspending its three-year multi-phase 4.5 billion pound shareholder returns program for the rest of the year. In its first phase that ended on Jan. 31, the company had paid out 1.25 billion in the form of buybacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England agrees to finance UK government if markets turn sour

The Bank of England has agreed temporarily to lend money to the government to fight the spread of COVID-19 if funds cannot immediately be raised from debt markets, reviving a measure last widely used during the 2008 financial crisis. Prime ...

Germany: Gradual return to normality possible if infection trend continues

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told newspaper Handelsblatt that the coronavirus infection numbers in Germany were showing a positive trend and if that continued, it would be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the ...

NRL to return May 28, but way through virus remains unclear

Australias National Rugby League is set to return on May 28, but exactly how the competition will go ahead under coronavirus restrictions remains unclear, officials said Thursday. A return of the NRL was announced in Sydney on Thursday afte...

Irish restrictions likely in place for weeks - health minister

Irelands health minister expects to be advised on Friday to keep the significant restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in place for a period of weeks but that the country will have to move onto a different terrain after that.Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020