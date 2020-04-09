Lebanon defence council urges extending corona lockdown by two weeks

Lebanon defence council urges extending corona lockdown by two weeksReuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:24 IST
Lebanon's higher defence council advised the government on Thursday to extend the country's month-long coronavirus shutdown by another two weeks until April 26.
The cabinet is expected to take the decision in a session on Thursday. The council also called for a crack down on violations of the lockdown and overnight curfew.
A government report on Wednesday put the number of infections at 575, with 19 deaths.
