4 more coronavirus patients in MP's Khandwa; district tally 5

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:48 IST
With four more persons testing coronavirus positive, the numbers of COVID-19 patients in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh has gone up to five, said a senior official on Thursday. Four of the 17 persons staying together in a mosque here, tested positive for the infection, district collector Tanvi Sundriyal said.

"These 17 persons had reached Khandwa from Belgaum (Karnataka) and stayed at the mosque after the lockdown was announced. After four of them tested positive, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to five," she said. Earlier, a member of a family, which had returned from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on March 12, had tested positive on Wednesday night, Soundriyal said.

"The family was quarantined, but they were asymptomatic. The samples of the family were taken after one of the members complained of fever. The person was found coronavirus positive in the report received on Wednesday night," she said. All the five patients in Khandwa have mild symptoms, so all were shifted to COVID-19 care centre, she added.

Soundriyal said that survey teams have been formed for contact tracing. "These teams have started working from Thursday morning," she said.

Meanwhile, another district administration official said that the four positive persons, part of group of 17 people, were staying in a mosque in Khadakpura area. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr D S Chouhan said that a door-to-door survey have been launched in Khadakpura and Khansawali areas, where the cases were detected.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed curfew in Khandwa from Wednesday midnight to curb the spread of coronavirus..

