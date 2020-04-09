Left Menu
Bihar: 1 AES patient admitted to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur

One Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) patient was admitted to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here on Thursday.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:11 IST
SK Shahi, Superintendent, SKMCH. Image Credit: ANI

One Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) patient was admitted to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here on Thursday. "Total seven children have been admitted this year so far due to AES. Of these, two have been discharged and one has died," said SK Shahi, Superintendent, SKMCH.

Last year, over 140 children died due to AES in the district. As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

