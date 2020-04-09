Doctor who tested positive for coronavirus dies in Indore

A doctor who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, died in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The death toll in Indore has now climbed to 22. "A doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away, taking the death toll in Indore to 22. The total number of positive cases in Indore is 213," informed Dr Rahul Rokade, PRO of MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 229. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,734, including 5,095 active cases as per the Health Ministry. Till now, 472 people have been cured and discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

