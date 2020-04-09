Left Menu
Development News Edition

African leaders rally around WHO head after Trump criticism

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:32 IST
African leaders rally around WHO head after Trump criticism

African leaders have rallied around the Ethiopian head of the World Health Organization (WHO) after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the United Nations agency and threatened to withhold his country's contribution to its budget.

Trump had on Tuesday accused the WHO of being too focused on China and of issuing bad advice on the COVID-19 pandemic. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chairs the African Union (AU), said in a statement late on Wednesday that WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had shown "exceptional leadership ... from the very earliest stages of this unprecedented global health crisis."

"The AU calls upon the international community to join hands to support the efforts of the DG and the entire WHO family as they lead global efforts to fight this pandemic," Ramaphosa added. "If there was a time for global unity, solidarity and cooperation, this is that time."

Posting on Twitter, Rwanda's Paul Kagame said the WHO chief "has the full confidence and support of Africa," while AU Commission head Moussa Faki urged leaders to focus on fighting COVID-19 and said the time for accountability would come later. Tedros, a former foreign minister of Ethiopia, has rejected Trump's suggestion that the WHO has been "China-centric" in its efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind," he said on Wednesday, adding the WHO had "kept the world informed about the latest data, information and evidence." China has said Tedros had played an important role in promoting international cooperation to combat the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.47 million people and killed more than 87,000, according to the latest Reuters tally.

Africa accounts for a fraction of global cases of the disease, but its countries are feeling the impact with economies expected to contract, putting about 20 million jobs at risk. "The window for containing the virus at the subnational and national level is closing in many countries," Tedros told diplomats in Geneva on Thursday. "The infection numbers in Africa are relatively small now, but they are growing fast."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Wall St firm dangled up to 175% returns to investors using U.S. aid programs

A New York investment firm pitched wealthy investors in recent days on a way to make returns of 22 to 175 using U.S. government programs designed to help Americans keep their jobs and boost the coronavirus-stricken economy, according to a m...

Danish economy faces "darkest chapter" as pandemic hits growth, finance minister says

Denmarks economy could shrink by up to 6 this year and the country faces the darkest chapter in its economic history due to damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said on Thursday. The government proposes...

External Affairs Minister congratulates ICCR on its 70th foundation day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR on its foundation day on Thursday, saying the organisations essence that the world is one family is more relevant than ever todayThe ICCR is...

Democrats tread carefully in attacking Trump on coronavirus

For weeks, President Donald Trump has dominated television coverage with daily White House briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, declaring himself a wartime president and touting his administrations response.But Trumps tendency to pepper h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020