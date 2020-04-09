Austria says willing to compromise but coronabonds are red line

European Union budget hawk Austria is willing to compromise to reach a deal on the bloc's response to the coronavirus crisis but euro bonds remain out of the question, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Thursday.

"That is out of the question for us. That remains the case," Bluemel told reporters shortly before he and other European Union counterparts are due to reconvene at 1500 GMT on Thursday.

