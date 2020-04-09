Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bulgaria sports minister points fingers after ban violation reports

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:15 IST
Soccer-Bulgaria sports minister points fingers after ban violation reports

Bulgarian Sports Minister Krasen Kralev on Thursday urged soccer clubs to observe the strict government measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus after local media reports of some teams violating the ban on outdoor gatherings this week. Kralev sent a letter to the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) to express his concern after a video published online showed CSKA's Serbian head coach Milos Kruscic, two of his assistants and at least six foreign players training at the club base in Pancharevo on Tuesday.

Bulgarian authorities have already launched an investigation over a possible violation following quotes from a Lokomotiv Plovdiv player that his club had resumed training last week. The two clubs, however, denied any wrongdoing, saying they would observe the government's measures.

The Balkan country, which declared a state of emergency until May 13, has imposed a ban on groups of more than two adults congregating together while the BFU's medical commission prohibited all team training activities on March 17. "Minister Kralev urged the BFU to re-notify in written form all its members about the restrictions, imposed and the subsequent sanctions for their violation," the sports ministry said in a statement.

Soccer in the Black Sea state has been suspended for almost a month and the BFU has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until May 13. As of Thursday, Bulgaria had 611 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 24 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI expects rupee to hover around 75/dollar; Indian crude basket to $35 per barrel in FY21

The Reserve Bank expects the value of the domestic currency to hover around Rs 75 to a dollar and Indian crude basket to about USD 35 per barrel during 2020-21. The rupee came under intensified and sustained depreciation pressures from mid-...

Canoeing-British Olympic qualifiers keep their places

The five British canoeists selected for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will keep their spots on the team for next years re-scheduled event, British Canoeing said on Thursday. Liam Heath, who won silver in K1 200m in Rio in 2016, will be compe...

Combating COVID-19: Punjab decides to screen one million people

Punjab has decided to launch rapid testing drive to screen one million people, said states Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday, adding that modalities are also being worked out for large scale manufacture of PPE kits in the state...

Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 years: World Bank

The World Bank on Thursday warned sub-Saharan Africa could slip into its first recession in a quarter of century because of the coronavirus pandemicWe project that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will decline from 2.4 per cent in 2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020